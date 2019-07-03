Accidental shooting by 8-year-old sends 11-year-old to the hospital

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock child is recovering in a local hospital with serious injuries after an accidental shooting by an 8-year-old Tuesday night.
Police reported to the 1500 block of 33rd Street just after 10 p.m. after a “shots fired” report was made, according to the Lubbock Police Department.
Police found the 11-year-old with a gunshot wound and took the child to a hospital.
Officers on the scene were told an 8-year-old found a handgun and fired the gun. At this time this shooting has been ruled as accidental.
LPD’s Crimes Against Children Unit is still investigating this shooting. KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story if more information becomes available.
