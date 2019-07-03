Few showers possible Wednesday evening

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A few showers and thunderstorms are possible across the area this evening.
Some of the storms could produce gusty winds, frequent lightning and wind gusts over 50 mph.
Storms will be spotty in nature, so rainfall is not a guarantee.
The Fourth of July looks partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. Highs top out in the lower to middle 90’s. Southerly winds average 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts possible.
High pressure should limit rain chances Friday and Saturday, but evening and overnight storms cannot be ruled out as activity forms in New Mexico and tracks to the southeast.
