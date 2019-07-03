Heat, storms, and Independence Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hot and humid today and tomorrow, July 4, with a slight chance of a storm at your location. You'll find more heat and slim rain chances in the days that follow in our forecast. Of course, you can view that right now here on our Weather Page. On the topic of heat, read on for more about what is the hottest month of the year. It's a follow up to yesterday's post here.
Less cloud cover and more sunshine today. Highs will generally range from the low 90s to the mid-90s, though a few exceptions can be spotted on the temperature map in the accompanying video. The breeze of late will be back, generally ranging from 10 to 20 mph. Of course, there may be much stronger gusts associated with thunderstorms. And there is a slight chance of a storm at any given spot.
Thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon mainly to the west. The activity will drift east and could make it into the Lubbock and Plainview areas by early evening. However, some late-morning data suggests storms may arrive later. If so, they likely will be weakening at the time.
Sky and wind will be about the same tomorrow, the anniversary of our nation's birth. The temperature, however, will be a tad higher. It will be another partly cloudy and slightly breezy day with a hot and humid (by West Texas standards) afternoon. Then there's the storm chance previously mentioned. As I noted yesterday, and still the case today, there does not appear to be a large-scale feature which might encourage widespread storm coverage.
This July 4 will be like most: Go ahead with your outdoor plans, they likely will not be interrupted by storms or rain, but keep an eye on the weather and be prepared to move indoors. Don't forget sunscreen, a hat, and plenty of hydration. Take it easy in the heat, drink plenty of water, use sunscreen, wear a hat, spend time in the shade or, better, in an air-conditioned space.
Yesterday here I mentioned that on average, our hottest weather of the year is in July, but that July does not hold the all-time high temperature record for the Hub City. That belongs to June. Here are the hottest monthly temperatures in Lubbock's record, which dates from January 1911:
114° is the hottest for any June (on the 27th in 1994)
109° is the hottest for any July (on the 10th in 1940, and 7th in 2016)
109° for any May (24th in 2000)
107° the hottest for any August (3rd in 1994, 12th in 1936, and 13th in 1936)
105° for any September (on the 19th in 1930)
104° for any April (on the 12th in 2012)
100° for any October (the 3rd in 2000)
95° for any March (on the 11th in 1989 and the 31st in 1946)
91° the hottest for any February on record (the 11th in 2017)
90° for any November (on the 9th in 2006)
87° for any January (on the 17th in 1914)
83° the hottest for any December (on the 6th in 1939)
Lubbock's low yesterday was 73°, six degrees above the average low for the date. The high was 91°, two degrees below the average high for the date. The July 2 the record low is 56° (1944) and the record high 106° (1989). For today, July 3, Lubbock’s average low is 67° and the high 93°. The record low is 54° (1924 and 1929) and the record high 108° (1983).
The Lubbock airport reported just a trace of rain yesterday. The total for July so far is a trace, which is 0.08" below the month-to-date average. Lubbock ended the month of June with 2.06" of precipitation, which is 0.98" below the average for the month. The average temperature for the month was 0.5 degrees below average. Total precipitation for 2019 so far is 8.94", which is 0.47" below the average year-to-date of 9.41". Last year at this time the total was 4.17".
Rainfall in and near the KCBD viewing area for the 24 hours ending at 7:00 AM CDT Wednesday, courtesy of the TTU West Texas Mesonet (reported in inches measured):
1.03 Roaring Springs 3N
0.60 Childress 2NNE
0.34 Caprock Canyons State Park
0.22 Brownfield 2S
0.20 Amherst 1NE
0.18 Olton 6S
0.10 Denver City 7WNW
0.08 Hobbs NM 5NW
0.04 O'Donnell 1N
0.04 Spur 1W
0.04 Plainview 1S
0.03 South Plains 3ENE
0.03 Turkey 2WSW
0.03 Paducah 10SW
0.02 Odell 4ENE
0.02 Gail 2ESE
0.02 Muleshoe 2SSW
0.01 Tatum NM 2SW
0.01 Friona 2NE
0.01 Lesley 2S
The characters following each community above refer to the rain gauge location in miles and the direction from the community's center - typically the Courthouse or City Hall, sometimes the downtown or business district. "Spur 1W" is the station one mile west of the center of Spur. Rainfall in Spur may have been less or greater.
Today’s sunset in Lubbock is at 9:01 PM CDT and tomorrow’s sunrise at 6:42 AM CDT.
