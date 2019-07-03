Heat, storms, and Independence Day

The Lubbock airport reported just a trace of rain yesterday. The total for July so far is a trace, which is 0.08" below the month-to-date average. Lubbock ended the month of June with 2.06" of precipitation, which is 0.98" below the average for the month. The average temperature for the month was 0.5 degrees below average. Total precipitation for 2019 so far is 8.94", which is 0.47" below the average year-to-date of 9.41". Last year at this time the total was 4.17".