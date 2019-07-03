Josh Jung signs with the Texas Rangers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Red Raider Josh Jung was selected with the eighth overall pick by the Texas Rangers in the Major League Baseball Draft last month. The Co-Big 12 player of the reached an agreement with the Rangers today and will be introduced at an afternoon news conference at 4 p.m.
Jung’s deal is below slot as he will receive a $4.4 million signing bonus. His pick value was $5,176,000.
Selecting Jung, it was the first time the Texas Rangers have used their top draft pick to select a college position player since 2008.
Jung batted .343 this past season with 15 home runs and 58 RBI.
In his stellar three year career as a Red Raider, Jung played in 191 games for Texas Tech, hitting 33 home runs and 181 RBI.
Jung is rumored to be starting with the Spokane Indians, the Rangers short-season A club.
Congrats to Josh Jung.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.