KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Tortuga

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Tortuga, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Tortuga is a 1.5-year-old girl who has been with LAS since December.
She is outgoing, always has a smile on her face and wants to make others smile as well.
Tortuga’s adoption fees for Wednesday, July 3, have been waived.
More general pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
