Keenan Evans playing in NBA Summer League with Grizzlies

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KCBD) - The NBA Summer League is underway, and the Memphis Grizzlies will have a familiar face on the roster, Keenan Evans.
Last season, Keenan was a two-way player and spent the majority of his time with two G-League teams, the Grand Rapids Drive and Deleware Blue Coats
In his time with the Detroit Pistons, Evans only played a total of two minutes in his sole appearance, where he missed both of his shot attempts and had one assist and one rebound.
While in the G League, he shot a respectable 44-43-77 clip, made 1.9 triples and averaged 14.6 points, 3.3 assists and 0.9 steals per game.
As a senior at Texas Tech in the 2017-18 season, he became the primary scoring option for the Red Raiders. As he averaged 17.6 points, 3.2 assists and 1.1 steals per game.
Evans and the Grizzlies are playing in Salt Lake City/Las Vegas from July 1 through July 11.
With Keenan Evans making the Grizzlies roster, that makes four Red Raiders getting the chance to play in the NBA Summer League.
The others are Jarrett Culver (Minnesota), Matt Mooney (Atlanta), Zhaire Smith (Philadelphia), and Tariq Owens (Phoenix).
