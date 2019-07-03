Lubbock Police arrest vehicle burglary suspect thanks to community tip

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A call from a member of the community has led to the arrest of a vehicle burglary suspect in west Lubbock.
Lubbock police responded to a call around 12:45 Wednesday morning, about a suspicious person in the 500 block of North Dover Avenue.
When officers checked out the area, they found 17-year-old Dominic Rodriguez with a backpack full of items that were stolen from several individuals.
Rodriguez was placed under arrest for vehicle burglary.
Police thanked the community for the tip in a post on their Facebook page highlighting the importance of reporting suspicious activity.
