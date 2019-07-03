Meadow Army Veteran shares memories of Korean War service

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We wouldn’t be able to celebrate Independence Day without the sacrifices made by our veterans. We talked to one local veteran about his service more than 65 years ago during the Korean war. Retired corporal Wayne Pete Curtis is 90 years old. He grew up in Meadow and served in the United States Army during the Korean War, signing up at the age of 20.
“When I first went into service in January 1951, I took my basic training at Fort Chaffee and Fort Smith, Arkansas. After I finished basic training out of 218 men, they kept five men there to work permanent party out there on the camp.”
Curtis was the chief section officer and he taught classes on the 105 Howitzer. Shortly after that, he headed overseas.
“They put my chief of section on an AD... They fired a 200-pound shell, and this is the exact shell here that I obtained after I got out of the service.”
Curtis was in charge of about 20 men at Heartbreak Ridge. He shared pictures and stories with us on Wednesday.
“You can see on the side of the mountains here various places for incoming. We had a lot of incoming artillery and you could tell where they’ve exploded on the side of the mountains. We had one hit right between the trailer of our gun one time - lucky we didn’t have anybody get hurt.”
When asked what the highlight of his military career was, he said, “The highlight? I guess, just serving our country was the main highlight. I know the men I served with, they didn’t care about being in combat any more than I did, but why they were capable serving and they all served well.”
Curtis received several medals, including the Korean Service Medal with a “half bronze star,” a U.N. Service Medal and a Sharpshooting Award.
“I have four or five medals. I don’t know what they are. I don’t think I deserve any of them.”
The oldest of three boys, Wayne set an example for his two younger brothers, Sonny and Dean Curtis, both joined the military.
The Meadow Museum shows has people from Meadow have contributed to history, including a military room that honors local service members and has collections of uniforms and other military items. The majority of the donated items come from the community members.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.