One in custody, victim critical following Tuesday morning carjacking and shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police now have a man in custody in connection with an overnight carjacking and shooting at 50th Street and University Avenue.
The driver, identified as 41-year-old Michael McCoy, is listed in critical condition at a Lubbock hospital.
Police say 26-year-old Pablo Reyes was arrested just after 4:00 p.m. in the 1500 block of 38th Street. He was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center for aggravated robbery.
According to the incident report, McCoy was stopped at a red light near University Ave. and 50th Street at around 2:45 Tuesday morning when two armed Hispanic men got into his pickup.
The two are said to have forced McCoy to drive to a Wells Fargo ATM at 50th Street near Ave. N. While there McCoy tried to run from the suspects, but was shot in the back. He laid on the ground for more than 30 minutes before someone heard his cry for help and called 911.
The truck was found late Tuesday morning near South University Ave. and 124th Street.
Police say the case remains under investigation. Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
