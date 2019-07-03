Pay It Forward: Donating to the BHIVE Recovery Ministry

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This week’s Pay It Forward recipients were the folks who used the services of the BHIVE Recovery Ministry, a Christian-based rehabilitation center at 5003 49th St., for those recovering from addiction.
WesTex Federal Credit Union and KCBD NewsChannel 11 donated to the ministry to help them supply food, bedding, clothes and bibles for those who use the ministry.
To learn more about BHIVE, click here.
For those who would like to nominate someone for Pay It Forward, they can fill out the form at KCBD.com.
