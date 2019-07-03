Plainview Police continue investigating spa for allegations of prostitution

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Human trafficking isn’t expected in small communities across the South Plains, but tonight one massage parlor is being investigated for just that.
Plainview Police say Cherish Spa in the 3400 block of Olton Road is being investigated for prostitution and/or human trafficking after customer complaints.
This investigation was actually initiated by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. A representative went to Cherish Spa to conduct a licensing inspection. He went in and spoke to a worker who then fled the business. After a preliminary search of the spa, a warrant was obtained for the property.
Lt. Bill Bridgwater said this is not the first time this business has been investigated for prostitution. “We went out there with the warrant and conducted a full search of the premises and found much more evidence that would leave them to believe it’s probably being used for prostitution or human trafficking,”
Bridgwater said police found lingerie and sex toys, things not consistent with a massage parlor.
Customers have complained that they would go to Cherish Spa to get a message and be solicited for sex acts. Lt. Bridgwater said the next step in their investigation is determining the "who."
“Who the suspects are, we have a name of the property manager or business operator, but going off on where exactly they went or where they are, at this point we don't know,” Bridgwater said.
Bridgwater said this is the first time he has done this kind of operation. “We’ve had prostitution before, of course, but those are on an individual basis. Something being conducted out of a business, regularly, that we suspect this place is doing, this is kind of the first time for me.”
Marcy Brown is the executive director at Crisis Center of the Plains, a non-profit agency that works with victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. She said Plainview has a tremendous number of sexual assault victims, close to the national average. “As it is in every community across the united states there is prostitution, there is sex trafficking."
Brown said she is not surprised something like this is happening. She said a spa is actually a prime target. “People who go in are going in to feel better. This is kind of an open door for many who make additional monies,” Brown said.
If you have any information regarding the investigation, you are asked to contact Plainview Police Department at (806) 296-1182.
If you have been victimized in any way in relation to this, you can contact Crisis Center of the Plains twenty-four hours a day at (806) 293-9772 or visit CrisisCtr.com.
