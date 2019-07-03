Red Raider baseball duo tabbed as Freshman All-Americans

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It has been 12 days since the Red Raider baseball teams best run at the College World Series came to an end.
On Monday, Texas Tech baseball announced that a pair of pitchers were named to Freshman All-America Teams.
Micah Dallas was named to D1 Baseballs second team, while Clayton Beeter was tabbed to Baseball America's second team.
With these awards, Texas Tech baseball has had a player make the Freshman All-American team for the fourth consecutive year, it is also the sixth time in seven seasons.
In all, Texas Tech has had 10 honorees since 2013.
Beeter and Dallas join Gabe Holt (2018), Josh Jung (2017), Davis Martin (2016), Steven Gingery (2016), Stephen Smith (2014), Dylan Dusek (2014), Jarrard Poteete (2013), and Eric Gutierrez (2013).
