Texas Tech Claims National Championship at Reciprocal Meat Conference

The 2019 Undergraduate Quiz Bowl contest, hosted by Colorado State University and the American Meat Science Association (AMSA) and sponsored by Hormel Foods, was an intense and competitive event featuring 116 undergraduates competing on 29 teams. This is the ninth time Texas Tech has won the competition, previously capturing the title in 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2014 and 2016.