WANTED WEDNESDAY: Police searching for suspects in clothing theft, vehicle burglary

Okay, come on folks... we know Burlington Coat Factory can have some unbelievable sales that it seems like a steal... but you can't leave the store without paying. On today's #WantedWednesday we're featuring this woman who thought it would be a good iea to take off with some merchandise. The second clip is of a woman who attempted to sell stolen items to ReTool. The items were stolen during a vehicle burgarly on June 19th. #DontBeATool If you have information on either of these of cases, please give us a call on Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.