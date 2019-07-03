WANTED WEDNESDAY: Police searching for suspects in clothing theft, vehicle burglary

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for suspects in two different cases this week, including a woman who took merchandise from Burlington Coat Factory, and another who tried to sell items stolen in a vehicle burglary.
Police are searching for one woman seen stealing items from Burlington Coat Factory back on March 30, in the company of a second suspect.
In the second case, a woman was seen trying to sell items from a vehicle burglary in the 5600 block of Englewood Avenue back on June 19.
Later that day she was seen trying to sell the items at ReTool at 5004 50th Street.
If you have any information about this case, police ask that you call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.