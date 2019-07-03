WANTED WEDNESDAY: Police searching for suspects in clothing theft, vehicle burglary

WANTED WEDNESDAY: Police searching for suspects in clothing theft, vehicle burglary
Provided by Lubbock Police Department
By KCBD Digital | July 3, 2019 at 6:26 PM CDT - Updated July 3 at 6:26 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for suspects in two different cases this week, including a woman who took merchandise from Burlington Coat Factory, and another who tried to sell items stolen in a vehicle burglary.

#WantedWednesday

Okay, come on folks... we know Burlington Coat Factory can have some unbelievable sales that it seems like a steal... but you can't leave the store without paying. On today's #WantedWednesday we're featuring this woman who thought it would be a good iea to take off with some merchandise. The second clip is of a woman who attempted to sell stolen items to ReTool. The items were stolen during a vehicle burgarly on June 19th. #DontBeATool If you have information on either of these of cases, please give us a call on Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Posted by Lubbock Police Department on Wednesday, July 3, 2019

Police are searching for one woman seen stealing items from Burlington Coat Factory back on March 30, in the company of a second suspect.

In the second case, a woman was seen trying to sell items from a vehicle burglary in the 5600 block of Englewood Avenue back on June 19.

Later that day she was seen trying to sell the items at ReTool at 5004 50th Street.

Provided by Lubbock Police Department
Provided by Lubbock Police Department

If you have any information about this case, police ask that you call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.