Come see our KCBD team at 4th on Broadway!

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Come on out to see the KCBD team as our float joins the parade down Broadway at 9 a.m.
The parade begins at Avenue M and Broadway and will then travel east to Canyon Lake Drive, through Mackenzie Park, and end at Joyland.
As we head into Wednesday evening, preparations are still underway for the 4th on Broadway Festivities that are going on after the parade stops.
Starting at 10:30 a.m., musicians will be playing on stage, food vendors will open and there will be tons of activities for kids to participate in.
Lubbock’s Parks and Recreation crews have been hard at work since early Wednesday morning.
“We have LP&L here setting up cords and setting up a Ferris wheel this year that's going to attract a lot of people,” said Xavier Garcia, a Parks and Recreation supervisor. “We have a lot of parts we need to set up as far as electricity, [set up] barrels - we’ve got flags set up, [we’re] marking up vendor spaces.”
The Ferris wheel is the newest addition to the celebration. From a fishing tournament to a petting zoo, and dancing until dusk, there’s something for everyone to do.
That fishing tournament will begin over at the lake, which means parents are encouraged to start making a list of things to pack including sunscreen, hats, blankets, and water bottles.
And when the kids are done with fishing, they can head over to the petting zoo.
“You don’t usually get to see or touch a baby kangaroo, so that’s pretty cool, just be able to interact and have one on one and get in there and play with the goats and feed them,” said Debbie Whitley, owner of Whitley Acres Exotic Ranch and Stables.
And while many people will be dancing and singing along to the show on the stage, the real show will begin at 10 p.m. when the first firework is launched.
No alcohol will be available for purchase. Parking will be available at Canyon Lakes Drive between Broadway and 19th. Paid parking will be available for $5 at the South Plains Fairgrounds.
Due to extending of the parade route, attendees will now be allowed additional parking and viewing options downtown. For those wanting to view the parade in Mackenzie Park, all shuttles from the South Plains Fairgrounds will stop around 9:15 a.m. to ensure all loaded passengers are dropped off down at Mackenzie Park. The PlainsCapital Bank Free Parking lot located off Canyon Lakes Drive between Broadway and 19th.
Detailed parking information can be found here.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.