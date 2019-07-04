Fireworks: Man-made or natural?

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Weather typical of Independence Day is on tap this July 4th. There’s heat, humidity, a mix of sun and clouds, a slight breeze, and a slight chance of a storm. Remember, if thunder or lightning is nearby, it’s time to head inside a vehicle or back inside the house. You can monitor the location of rain and storms* using the Interactive Radar right here on our Weather Page and in our KCBD Weather App. Download it for free here: http://onelink.to/kcbdweather.
I expect storms again late today, again mainly during the late afternoon and early evening, and again mainly over the western viewing area. Coverage, again, will be spotty so the chance of a storm or rain at your location is slim. However, again, the storms will be capable of producing very strong wind gusts and locally heavy rainfall.
Go ahead with your outdoor plans, they likely will not be interrupted by storms or rain, but keep one eye on the sky and the other on our weather app.
It’s the time of year to slather on the sunscreen, down lots of water, take it easy in the heat, and avoid strenuous activity outdoors during the hottest time of day. That’s generally early afternoon through early evening. For more on the weather we expect through the weekend see our 10-Day-Forecast here on our Weather Page and in our free KCBD First Alert Weather App.
Throughout the year please keep in mind temperatures don't have to climb into the 100s, or even the 90s, for the interior of vehicles to become dangerously hot in a short time. Even when it's in the 80s outside the temperature inside a parked vehicle in the sun - even with windows "cracked" - can climb to deadly levels in minutes. NEVER leave anyone, especially a child or a person in less than good health, or an animal, unattended in a vehicle for even a moment. If you ever have any reason to carry a child in your vehicle, then check to make sure no one is left EVERY time you get out. Make it a habit.
The current weather pattern will continue through the weekend but change a bit next week. Rain chances, low as they are, will diminish and temperatures will increase. I expect at least some KCBD communities to experience triple-digit-heat, perhaps as early as Tuesday afternoon.
Rainfall in and near the KCBD viewing area for the 24 hours ending at 7:00 AM CDT Thursday, courtesy of the TTU West Texas Mesonet (reported in inches measured):
1.61 Plains 3N
1.60 Sundown 8WSW
1.09 Seminole 2NNE
0.50 Seagraves 1SW
0.38 Dora NM 2SW
0.30 Denver City 7WNW
0.23 Hobbs NM 5NW
0.15 Levelland 4S
0.15 Morton 1ENE
0.05 Tatum NM 2SW
0.01 Floydada 2NNE
0.01 Roaring Springs 3N
0.01 Spur 1W
0.01 Turkey 2WSW
The characters following each community above refer to the rain gauge location in miles and the direction from the community's center - typically the Courthouse or City Hall, sometimes the downtown or business district. "Morton 1ENE" is the station one mile east-northeast of the center of Morton. Rainfall in Morton may have been less or greater.
Lubbock's low yesterday was 69°, two degrees above the average low for the date. The high was 96°, three degrees above the average high. The July 3 record low is 54° (1924 and 1929) and the record high 108° (1983). For today, July 4, Lubbock’s average low is 67° and the high 93°. The record low is 56° (1922 and 1924) and the record high 105° (1987).
Today's sunset in Lubbock is at 9:01 PM CDT and tomorrow's sunrise at 6:42 AM CDT.
*To better track storms, including lightning, turn on the Lightning and Storm Track layers in the radar. You'll find them in the "Layers" menu under "Overlays".
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.