Fireworks: Man-made or natural?

Throughout the year please keep in mind temperatures don't have to climb into the 100s, or even the 90s, for the interior of vehicles to become dangerously hot in a short time. Even when it's in the 80s outside the temperature inside a parked vehicle in the sun - even with windows "cracked" - can climb to deadly levels in minutes. NEVER leave anyone, especially a child or a person in less than good health, or an animal, unattended in a vehicle for even a moment. If you ever have any reason to carry a child in your vehicle, then check to make sure no one is left EVERY time you get out. Make it a habit.