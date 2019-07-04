Food safety tips and tricks while barbecuing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As we go into the Fourth of July we want to take a second to remind you of the importance of food safety.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, one in six Americans will suffer from some sort of foodborne illness this year.
Brenda Duby, the health and wellness manager with the United Family, stopped by the KCBD NewsChannel 11 studio to give some tips about how to avoid these illnesses:
Use the oven, or even beef broth to keep these meats moist and warm
- Burgers
- Hot dogs/Sausages
- Pulled bbq meat
Use ice packs before these foods are served to ensure they maintain a safe temperature prior to consumption.
- Coleslaw
- Potato salad
- Watermelon
- Tomatoes/lettuce
Serving up:
- Corn on the cob (using a cooler) – this also helps to maintain a safe temperature after it’s been cooked.
