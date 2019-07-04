Game wardens increasing lake patrols for Fourth of July weekend

Last year on July 4th, LT. Sims says the game wardens issued 57 tickets and 3 arrests for drinking while boating in West Texas. “More and more people are enjoying the great outdoors, which include the lakes of Texas. We're seeing an uptick in numbers as far as citations, and boating while intoxicated cases. This is not due to non-enforcement. We're out every single week. It's just more people are moving into Texas, and they're enjoying the waterways, which is great. We want them to do that, but we want them to do so in a safe manner.”