Home damaged, 2 displaced by Thursday afternoon fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to a structure fire in the 3800 block of 56th Street on Thursday afternoon.
Firefighters arrived at the home at 3:37 p.m. to find a shed, a storage building, and a porch on fire. The fire then spread to the attic of the home.
Crews were able to extinguish the fire in the attic and the backyard, but the house suffered extensive fire damage in the attic and moderate smoke damage throughout.
Two residents were displaced. Fire officials say the fire was caused by a barbecue grill that got out of control.
