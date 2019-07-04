Honor Flight Telethon raises $101,065 for 2019 Texas South Plains Honor Flight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Honor Flight Telethon reached its goal for 2019, bringing in $101,065 on Wednesday.
The Texas South Plains Honor Flight takes area veterans to Washington, DC to see the monuments and museums built to honor their place in history.
The Honor Flight thanked everyone who donated and particularly PlainsCapital bank for being their title sponsor this year.
PlainsCapital Bank President Barry Ballinger said, “It’s important for the bank to support the communities in which we have banks. Obviously, we have deep roots in Lubbock and we know that this initiative to honor our veterans is very important, not only to the South Plains Honor Flight, but to the area in general. So we’re just proud to be a part of that initiative.”
Learn more at www.texassouthplainshonorflight.org, and of course, KCBD will be there as our veterans travel to Washington this year, September 15 through 17.
You can also donate directly on that website if you missed your chance to call on Wednesday.
