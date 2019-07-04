I Beat Pete: Altitude H20 Floating Water Park challenge

By Pete Christy | July 3, 2019 at 9:46 PM CDT - Updated July 3 at 9:46 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -This week we headed out to Buffalo Springs Lake and out on the water is a sight to be seen, tons of inflatables floating on the water. It’s the Altitude H20 Floating Water Park that will be in Lubbock through Labor Day.

It’s a tough obstacle course out on the water. The inflatables get wet causing things to get real slick and making keeping your footing a challenge.

We had team of 5 for a relay race through all the levels. If you fell in the water, you would get a 30 second penalty each time.

We are all exhausted after this challenge, but it was so much fun.

Posted by Pete Christy KCBD on Wednesday, July 3, 2019

Altitude H20 Water park is open noon to 5pm daily at Buffalo Springs Lake and there is a cost in addition to Lake charges. The cost Is $15 for 45 minutes or $25 for 90 minutes.

If you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com

