Lubbock turns out for parade, gathers for fireworks at 4th on Broadway celebration

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock is enjoying a day of celebration as part of the 29th annual 4th on Broadway celebration, from the parade in the morning to the fireworks happening this evening at Mackenzie Park.
Parade Chair Erik Mahal said over 50,000 people went to the parade on Thursday morning.
"It's super fun to see the whole community and see everybody come together and celebrate the Fourth of July," Kaitlyn Riley said.
Kids lined up on East Broadway, catching candy and waving their flags as the floats went by.
Riders waved to the crowds, including several veterans groups and some high school cheerleaders. The Lubbock ISD marching band played "America The Beautiful."
Once the parade wrapped up, the party moved at Mackenzie Park where crowds were greeted with a ferris wheel, given a chance to feed a camel at the petting zoo, and invited to enjoy some classic carnival food.
"We've eaten kettle corn, cotton candy, and a hot dog and pizza," gushed Boston Williams and Melissa Grace.
Others took the chance to sit in a shady spot and get out of the sun...
“It’s an annual tradition. First we come and watch the parade, and then we come out here to Mackenzie Park and get some good grub and some pineapple drinks,” said Jared Turner “Now that we have kiddos, we have to cut it short.”
Others who are staying out all day, are waiting for the concert at 7:15pm that will include WestTtexas artists and the Youth Symphony Orchestras.
But, the majority of the crowd are waiting for tonight's fireworks extravaganza that will begin at 10:00 p.m.
There will be free parking at Canyon Lakes Drive between Broadway and 19th street. For more information on parking and shuttle service, click here.
