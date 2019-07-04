Slight chance of storms, mainly west of Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A few showers and thunderstorms are possible across the area this evening.
Some of the storms could produce gusty winds, frequent lightning and wind gusts over 50 mph.
Storms will be spotty in nature, so rainfall is not a guarantee.
Temperatures will slowly fall into the 80’s by 10:00 P.M. unless storms move through the area. Some locations may briefly drop into the 60’s and 70’s where rainfall occurs.
Overnight, partly cloudy skies are expected with lows in the lower 70’s. Southerly winds average 10 to 15 mph.
High pressure should limit rain chances Friday and Saturday, but evening and overnight storms cannot be ruled out as activity forms in New Mexico and tracks to the southeast.
High temperatures Friday will climb into the lower and middle 90’s.
