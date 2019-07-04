4th on Broadway festivities continue with parade, concerts, fireworks show

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 4th on Broadway festivities continue through Broadway Festivals Inc. and events are scheduled until Thursday night, Independence Day.
The Amigo’s La Raza on the Plaza concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. at the Lubbock County Courthouse Square, located at Broadway and Texas Avenue.
The FiberMax Texas Country Street Dance will take place at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Lubbock County Courthouse Square also.
- Doors open at 7 p.m.
- Performers include Charley Crockett, Kody West and Giovannie & The Hired Guns.
- Parking and other detailed information can be found here.
July 4th Events at Mackenzie Park will start at 9 a.m. and take place until around 10 p.m. on Thursday.
- Events will include the Sonic Parade at 9 a.m., Alderson BMW Daytime Music in the Park and Covenant Children’s Hospital Kids Area at 10:30 a.m., Bolton Oil Change Youth Fishing Tournament hosted by Cabela’s at 10:30 a.m., Firstbank & Trust’s Evening Concert at 7:30 p.m., Riversmith’s Catfish & Cobbler Eating Contest at 5 p.m., and the Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Firworks Extravaganza at 10 p.m.
- Parking will be available at Canyon Lakes Drive between Broadway and 19th.
- Paid parking will be available for $5 at the South Plains Fairgrounds. Parking information can be found here.
- A full list of events can be found here.
