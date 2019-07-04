Tips for educating kids about gun safety

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police responded to a report of shots fired at 33rd and Avenue P just after 10 p.m. Tuesday. Officers located an 11-year-old with a gunshot wound and were advised that an 8-year-old found a handgun and fired it.
At this time, the incident appears to be accidental.
But, the Texas Penal Code says if a child gains access to a readily-dischargeable firearm, the person who failed to secure the weapon can be charged with criminal negligence.
Thomas Larson, owner of Lone Star Shooting Sports, said gun owners can prevent accidental shootings by using a lock or case.
“It absolutely happens way too often,” Larson said.
Larson said parents and firearm owners have an obligation to keep children safe around firearms.
The police report from Tuesday’s incident says the girl who shot the firearm thought it was a toy.
“Firearms are not toys, and if you have a real one, you need to make a distinction for your child that this is real, it’s not a toy and there’s no second chances sometimes,” Larson said.
Larson said if you have firearms, it is important to talk to your children about them. He said do not pretend they do not exist.
“You want to get that gun out, you want to teach them a little bit about it, explain to them, possibly bring them out to the range and shoot. Don’t keep it a mystery from them, let them know what it is and the real damage it can potentially do,” Larson said.
Larson said we all know firearms can be deadly. He said education is the key to keeping everyone safe.
“When that firearm goes off, there’s no taking the bullet back. So unfortunately, if you’re aiming it at somebody or something that shouldn’t be shot it could be fatal,” Larson said.
The case remains under investigation by the Lubbock Police Department Crimes Against Children Unit.
