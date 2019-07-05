Couple cleans up firework debris on Lubbock County Road

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The day after the Fourth of July, one couple saw the firework debris on Lubbock County roads outside Buffalo Springs Lake and decided they had to do something.
“We were on our way to get lunch and buy things to grill for tonight and when we saw it, we talked about how it was a problem and wasn’t going to solve itself.”
They brought garbage bags from their home, with plans to purchase more so they could come back and continue their work on East 50th Street and FM 835.
“If you look across this whole field, you could probably fill 12 or more.”
He said when he took a look at the road, he knew he had to stop.
“I think it’s everyone’s obligation to pick up after themselves, but if you pass something and you see there’s something wrong, you should stop and lend a hand.”
Robert Melcher, a farmer who has been on County Road 835 for nearly 70 years, also wishes that people would clean up after themselves, particularly the people who set off fireworks on his property.
“We’ve got plastic bags all over our field and somebody has to pick those up for me or whoever put those out there,” Melcher said.
As they proceeded with their cleanup, the couple said that in a free country like the United States, Americans need to take better care of their land.
“I think a big part of living in a free country is freedom from trash and freedom to have a clean place to be.”
Lubbock County Commissioner for Precinct 2, Jason Corley, said that Parks and Roads and Bridges work crews will work alongside state crews to help clean up the roads. He expects the crews to be back on Monday.
To place a firework complaint, call Lubbock County at 806-775-1000.
