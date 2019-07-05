Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, a Lubbock man is recovering in a local hospital with serious injuries after being shot early Friday morning.
- Police reported the man was shot once in the hip and once again in the back near the 2400 block of 8th Street.
- At this time there is no suspect in custody.
- Read more information here: Man seriously injured in overnight shooting
Two people were displaced after a fire that was caused by a barbecue grill in the 3800 block of 56th Street Thursday afternoon.
- Lubbock Fire Rescue arrived at the home around 3:37 p.m. and found a shed, storage building and porch on fire.
- That fire quickly spread to the house’s attic. Crews were able to extinguish the fire and no injuries were reported.
- Read more here: Home damaged, 2 displaced by Thursday afternoon fire
An estimated 50,000 people showed up to Thursday’s 4th On Broadway festivities for the annual parade, concert, firework show and other event sin Mackenzie Park.
- Thursday was the 29th year Broadway Festivals Inc. hosted the 4th On Broadway festivities, which lasted from around 9 a.m. to past dusk.
- KCBD’s Melanie Camacho was there for most of the day to capture the sights and sounds of the events.
- Read more from her here: Lubbock turns out for parade, gathers for fireworks at 4th on Broadway celebration
Don’t forget to enter yourself into the drawing for a FREE Daybreak Today coffee mug. Details can be found here: Daybreak Today Coffee Mug Giveaway
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Ana Orsini, at the News Now desk, with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.