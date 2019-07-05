END ZONE: Dave Campbell’s Top 10 State rankings

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We are 55 days away from the Texas High School football season getting started and a matter of days away from the KCBD Sports staff starting our Pigskin Previews.
Which means, we take a look at the Dave Campbell’s Magazine preseason “Top 10” rankings, and as always we had some of our teams make their the list.
5A Division II
- No. 9 Lubbock Cooper
4A Division II
- No. 10 Lubbock Estacado
3A Division II
- No. 8 Abernathy
2A Divison I
- No. 7 New Deal
1A Division I
- No. 9 Borden County
1A Division II
- No. 1 Jayton
- No. 5 Motley County
