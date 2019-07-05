END ZONE: Dave Campbell’s Top 10 State rankings

By Devin Ward | July 5, 2019 at 4:50 PM CDT - Updated July 5 at 4:50 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We are 55 days away from the Texas High School football season getting started and a matter of days away from the KCBD Sports staff starting our Pigskin Previews.

Which means, we take a look at the Dave Campbell’s Magazine preseason “Top 10” rankings, and as always we had some of our teams make their the list.

5A Division II

  • No. 9 Lubbock Cooper

4A Division II

  • No. 10 Lubbock Estacado

3A Division II

  • No. 8 Abernathy

2A Divison I

  • No. 7 New Deal

1A Division I

  • No. 9 Borden County

1A Division II

  • No. 1 Jayton
  • No. 5 Motley County

