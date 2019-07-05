KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Rocky

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Rocky, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Rocky is a 1-year-old akita mix.
He is smart, a good listener and a quick learner.
Rocky’s adoption fees for Friday, July 5, have been waived.
More general pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
