Lubbock athletes compete at 2019 Taekwondo National Championships

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This past week, towns across the nation were excited to send their local athletes to compete at the 2019 Taekwondo National Championships in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Here in Lubbock, we sent five athletes from Cheon’s Tiger Martial Arts to the nation’s biggest stage. Here’s how they placed.
- Victoria Rosa - 3rd place
- Zigo Atabong - 5th place
- Chan Atabong,- 7th place
- Sara Dy - 9th place
- Madison Hamilton - 9th place
In all, there were nearly 4,000 competitors that competed between June 28 and July 4 at the 2019 USA Taekwondo National Championships.
KCBD Sports has confirmed with Cheon’s Tiger Martial Arts that they will go out and speak with the athletes, sometime next week.
