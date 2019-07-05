Man attempting to cross road Thursday night hit, killed by pickup

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Department of Public Safety has identified 25-year-old Nathaniel Vargas as the man who was killed after he was hit by a pickup just after 11 p.m. Thursday night on Highway 62, west of Farm-to-Market road 1729, near Idalou.
The pickup was said to be traveling west on the highway at 11:03 p.m. and hit Vargas as he was crossing the roadway, according to a DPS news release.
Vargas had just finished putting out a small fire in the center median that was caused by fireworks and then tried crossing the road.
No arrests were made and no other injuries were reported.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.