Slim storm chance Friday night

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Evening and overnight storms cannot be ruled out as activity forms in New Mexico and tracks to the southeast.
Most of this activity should stay in New Mexico, but a few storms could make it across our Western and Northwestern counties.
There is a marginal risk that a few storms could produce strong wind gusts up to 65 mph and hail.
Lubbock will have a slim chance of showers and storms this evening and overnight tonight.
Lows end up in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s for the immediate Lubbock area.
Rain chances increase Saturday afternoon and Saturday night as a weak frontal boundary invades the area.
Highs will range from the 80’s in our northern counties to the lower and middle 90’s ahead of the front.
Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall, hail and strong wind gusts Saturday.
