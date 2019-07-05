Weekend storm outlook

If you are hoping for something cooler you may have quite a wait. Other than brief cool-downs from passing showers, and I previously mentioned what a slight chance that is, we often experience summer heat well into Autumn. Of course, different people may think of the start of the season in different ways. For example, the Autumnal Equinox is likely the mark for the many of us. But there are other dates that at least herald the arrival of Fall. As of today, there are