Weekend storm outlook

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hot and humid yesterday, hot and humid today, hot and humid tomorrow.... The heat and humidity may be enough to help generate an isolated storm or two over the KCBD viewing area late today, though it's unlikely you will have rain or a storm pass overhead. Data this morning, however, indicates we may see more storm, and rain, coverage Saturday night and perhaps Sunday. Which will be followed by more heat.
Today's storm chances, as noted, are quite limited. The area most likely to see storms is the northwestern viewing area late this afternoon through early evening. Temperatures again will peak in the mid- and upper 90s. Sunshine will dominate with a few clouds in our sky. Wind speeds will be similar to recent days - generally in a range of about 8 to 18 mph but with damaging thunderstorm wind gusts possible.
Saturday night a disturbance in the upper levels of the atmosphere may help generate more thunderstorms, with a chance of a storm and rain at any given spot in our area. Sunday another disturbance may bring a better chance, and likely the best chance over the next seven days, for more widespread storms and rain. We need the rain.
Lake levels remain low, with one exception. As a percent of capacity, levels range from just 12 percent to 97 percent. I’ve included the current Area Lake Levels graphic in today’s accompanying video. The drought monitor, which I included in yesterday’s video here, shows numerous areas of Abnormally Dry have developed in the viewing area. Without significant rainfall we will soon see areas of drought developing.
Rain this weekend would translate into next week being not quite as hot as I currently expect. High temperatures for some spots near 100 degrees are in my forecast, here on our Weather Page and in our Weather App. A dry weekend would mean more of our area recording triple-digits. Rain, especially if heavy and widespread, would dampen the heat.
If you are hoping for something cooler you may have quite a wait. Other than brief cool-downs from passing showers, and I previously mentioned what a slight chance that is, we often experience summer heat well into Autumn. Of course, different people may think of the start of the season in different ways. For example, the Autumnal Equinox is likely the mark for the many of us. But there are other dates that at least herald the arrival of Fall. As of today, there are
81 days to the Autumnal Equinox - September 23 at 2:50 AM CDT.
60 days to Labor Day - September 2.
59 days to Meteorological Fall - September 1.
41 days to the first of school - August 14 (LISD).
Lubbock's low yesterday was 68°, one degree above the average low for the date. The high was 99°, six degrees above the average high. The July 4 record low is 56° (1922 and 1924) and the record high 105° (1987). For today, July 5, Lubbock’s average low is 67° and the high 93°. The record low is 49° (1915) and the record high 104° (1971).
Lubbock this year so far:
Number of 100-Degree-Days..... 3
Number of 90-Degree-Days..... 26
Average # 90°-Days to date... 27
Hottest temperature 2019... 101° June 20 & 21
Hottest July temp so far.... 99° July 4
A 90-Degree-Day is any day the temperature reaches at least 89.5 degrees (we round up). A 100-Degree-Day is any day the temperature reaches at least 99.5 degrees (again, rounding).
Today’s sunset in Lubbock is at 9:01 PM CDT and tomorrow’s sunrise at 6:43 AM CDT.
