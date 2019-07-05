Wolfforth, Buffalo Springs to host July 5th fireworks shows

By Michael Cantu | July 5, 2019 at 9:08 AM CDT - Updated July 5 at 9:08 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Fourth of July celebrations continue Friday, July 5, at Buffalo Springs Lake and Wolfforth. Both communities will host festivities and fireworks shows.

Wolfforth’s 4th on the 5th celebration is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. at Patterson Park, 115 Park Rd. Food vendors, children’s activities, live music and a petting zoo will be featured.

Once the sun sets, the community will have a firework display.

Buffalo Springs Lake will host its July 5th Fireworks Show, starting after 9 p.m. Some of the featured attractions before the show include Kubota Equipment and Motorcoaches, which will be placed around the lake for folks to look at.

Other attractions also include Party Time Ponies, Street Sweets and other family-friendly events.

