Zhaire Smith shines in NBA Summer League Opener

LAS VEGAS, NV (KCBD) - In his second year playing in the NBA Summer League, former Red Raider Zhaire Smith threw down some big dunks that Texas Tech fans would be familiar with in the Philadelphia 76ers 107-106 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.
Smith was in the starting five for the Sixers and really did it all, scoring 10-points and adding five assists and four rebounds.
Zhaire Smith and the 76ers will be back in action when they take on Boston on Saturday.
Tip off is slated for 4:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN.
