Fireworks malfunction causes fire at Buffalo Springs Lake

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Friday night’s July 4 weekend fireworks at Buffalo Springs Lake took a surprising turn thanks to a malfunction in the wiring, lake officials tell KCBD.
The fireworks started just before 10:00 p.m. Friday at the lake east of Lubbock.
According to General Manager Brandon Powell, pyrotechnics crews were investigating the malfunction that caused a number of fireworks to go off together, starting the fire along the wall of the canyon.
The fire was reported near the Crappie House along Comanche Drive.
People watching the show report hearing an explosion before seeing the smoke and flames.
Powell says the fire is contained, and that there were no injuries. A number of fire departments in the region responded.
