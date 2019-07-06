Jarrett Culver completes Draft-Night Trade as Minnesota acquires draft rights

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Minnesota Timberwolves draft-night trade to acquire Jarrett Culver is finally official.
On Saturday afternoon, Minnesota announced the completion of their draft-night trade that netted then No. 6 overall draft pick Jarret Culver from the Phoenix Suns in exchange for the draft rights to No. 11 pick Cameron Johnson and forward Dario Saric.
In his sophomore campaign at Texas Tech, the 6 feet 6 inch guard, averaged 18.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 38 games.
Culver also became the first Red Raider to have been named the Big 12 Player of the Year.
In his freshman year, the Lubbock, Texas native averaged 11.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.