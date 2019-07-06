LCU transitions to Lone Star Conference

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This past week, Lubbock Christian University said goodbye to the Heartland Conference and hello to the Lone Star Conference.
LCU was a member of the Heartland Conference since they made the jump from NAIA to NCAA Divison II back in July of 2013.
The Heartland Conference will no longer exist after 20 years of competing in the NCAA Divison II, where seven of their nine programs will be making the leap to the LSC.
They are Dallas Baptist, Lubbock Christian, Oklahoma Christian, St. Edward’s, St. Mary’s, Texas A&M International and Arkansas-Fort Smith.
With the expansion, the Lone Star Conference becomes the largest conference in NCAA Division II and will have 14 members in Texas, two in Oklahoma, two in New Mexico, and one in Arkansas.
None of the new members will compete in football, while Dallas Baptist will compete in Division I baseball.
This decision to expand was originally announced in 2017.
