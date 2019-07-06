2 Red Raiders up for Big 12 Male and Female Athlete of the Year

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Every year, the Big 12 Conference gives out their Female and Male Athlete of the year awards.
This year, Texas Tech track star Divine Oduduru is the Male nominee, while Red Raider softball player Karli Hamilton is the Female nominee.
The 2018-19 Big 12 Athletes of the Year will be announced on the Big 12's social media platforms LIVE (on Facebook and twitter) on Thursday, July 11.
But, Texas Tech fans can help these Red Raiders get a head start on the award.
Fan voting for the Big 12 Female and Male Athlete of the Year is now open, and will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10.
The fan selection will be considered in the final tally for the prestigious award.
Here is the list of the other 2018-19 Big 12 Athlete of the Year candidates:
Baylor: Lauren Cox (Women’s Basketball) and Davis Wendzel (Baseball)
Iowa State: Bridget Carleton (Women’s Basketball) and Edwin Kurgat (Men’s Track & Field/Cross Country)
Kansas: Nina Khmelnitckaia (Women’s Tennis) and Bryce Hoppel (Men’s Track & Field/Cross Country)
K-State: Peyton Williams (Women’s Basketball) and Tejaswin Shankar (Men’s Track & Field/Cross Country)
Oklahoma: Brenna Dowell (Gymnastics) and Kyler Murray (Football)
Oklahoma State: Sinclaire Johnson (Track & Field/Cross Country) and Viktor Hovland (Men’s Golf)
TCU: Destiny Longmire (Women’s Track & Field) and Chengetayi Mapaya (Men’s Track & Field)
Texas: Ashtin Zamzow (Women’s Track & Field) and Christian Sigsgaard (Men’s Tennis)
Texas Tech: Karli Hamilton (Softball) and Divine Oduduru (Men’s Track & Field)
West Virginia: Bianca St. Georges (Soccer) and Will Grier (Football)
