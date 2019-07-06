Slaton community raising money for Klemke’s Sausage Hause after devastating fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Friends, family, fireworks and food - just a few words to describe Saturday’s festivities in Slaton at the Save Our Sausage Hause Event.
It’s been nearly a month since the devastating fire at Klemke’s Sausage Hause & Antique Store and the Slaton Family Medical Clinic, but on Saturday the Slaton community came together for a good cause.
Isaac Arellano is the Owner of Pitforks and Smokerings BBQ in Slaton. He said, “It’s pretty much like a big old cookout - like a party almost. That’s what barbecue is. It’s a community food.”
Jason Corley is the Lubbock County Commissioner for precinct two. He said, “Talking with Rod, he wants to rebuild and get Klemke’s going again. Hopefully brought back in the same location where he was. So, you we all just kind of came together to try to help him with that effort."
Just as many came from across the South Plains to help put out the destructive fire, now people from all over are coming to help them rebuild.
Corley said, “We’ve got some great neighbors. There’s been people from all over this community, as far away as Brownfield, Lubbock, New Home, Shallowater, as far away as Plainview. People all coming out coming together to try to help out a local business.”
And the community agrees, they are there to help family.
Arellano said, “It’s family. When you have a family member fall and something tragic happens, that’s what family does pick each other up. And that’s what Slaton is. This community also does. It’s not just - it’s a business also, but we’re all family."
Their goal is to reach $20,000.
