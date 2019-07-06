Southern California experiences 6.9 magnitude earthquake, 2nd quake in 2 days

(Gray News) - A 6.9 magnitude earthquake hit Southern California on Friday night.
The Los Angeles Times reports the quake hit near Ridgecrest, Calif., which was where the 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit on July 4, which was the largest earthquake in Southern California in nearly two decades.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake hit at 8:19 p.m. Friday and was centered 11 miles from Ridgecrest. The agency initially said the earthquake had a magnitude of 7.1.
The LA Times reports the quake has caused minor damage and injuries, but according to the Associated Press there are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
