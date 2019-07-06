Two Red Raiders represent Team U.S.A at NACAC Championships

QUERETARO, Mexico (KCBD) - A pair of Red Raiders got the chance to represent Texas Tech and Team USA at the NACAC Championships in Mexico, on Friday.
(NACAC stands for North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletics Association.)
Norman Grimes and Justin Hall competed in the U-23 division for the United States.
Grimes competed in the 400m hurdles and would finish with a silver medal in the finals.
The second place finish came after he ran an impressive 50.07, in his first meet since the National Championship.
Hall competed in the long jump, and his top leap of 24'-3" was not enough to make it to the finals.
In his first ever appearance at the NACAC Championship, Hall gained valuable experience competing in the Red, White and Blue.
Up next for both Grimes and Hall, they will head to Des Moines, Iowa, for the USATF Championships on July 25-27.
Both of them will compete for a spot on Team USA’s roster for the World Championships and Europe vs. USA Match that will take place in September.
