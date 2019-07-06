Very Warm and Humid Weekend With Rain Chances

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Early morning showers along a weak frontal boundary will continue to dissipate through morning and will help to keep afternoon high temperatures slightly cooler under a mix of clouds and sun.
Humid warm air will make it feel hot as the day progresses bringing a round of afternoon and overnight showers and thunderstorms as the boundary begins to wash out under the influence of upper level high pressure which will continue to dominate our weather pattern for the next seven days.
Rain chances increase tomorrow through Monday morning as dry air attempts to creep into the South Plains. Hot temperatures by Tuesday afternoon will flirt with triple digits and remain the same for Wednesday afternoon ahead of another weak front which will keep temperatures in the mid 90′s for the Thursday and Friday Afternoon.
Morning temperatures will remain pleasant in the upper 60′s to low 70′s throughout the seven day forecast. Returning moisture may bring another chance for rain by next weekend.
