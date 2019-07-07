Cooler With Continued Chance of Rain Today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Record rainfall amounts will continue to create hazards on rural roadways and additional rainfall is expected today as plentiful moisture in the atmosphere flows around the ridge of high pressure dominating our weather pattern over the next several days.
Cloud cover, along with high humidity levels will help to keep temperatures in the 80′s across much of the region this afternoon. Shower chances will continue as the day progresses and remain in the forecast through tonight.
Temperatures tomorrow morning begin similar to this morning but with dry air making it’s way into the area temperatures will return to the low to mid 90′s by Monday afternoon.
Tuesday and Wednesday are forecast to be the hottest days of the week with afternoon temperatures flirting with triple digits across the South Plains.
A weak front will bring temperatures back down to the mid 90′s for Thursday and Friday with a slight chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms to develop.
