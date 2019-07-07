Matt Mooney has promising first game in NBA Summer League

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Matt Mooney told KCBD Sports before he signed with the Atlanta Hawks that he was "ready to prove himself" during the NBA Summer League.
In his first game against the Bucks, the "Moon-Swag" was in the starting five for Atlanta and would score nine-points to go along with four rebounds and four assists.
Mooney would finish the game three of eleven from the field, and at a minus-five in the plus/minus stat.
The Hawks would fall to the Bucks, 89-83, and will look to bounce back on Sunday when they face Minnesota at 4:30 pm on ESPN2.
That game could also be the first time that we see Jarrett Culver play for the Timberwolves.
