Power outages reported over wide area of South Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LP&L is reporting power outages all over South Lubbock as storms continue with frequent thunder and lightning strikes.
The outage map reports more than 300 customers affected by a dozen different outages as of 10:50 p.m.
You can keep up with the current outages here: https://electricoutage.ci.lubbock.tx.us/gridvu/
If your power is out, email or text lightsout@lpandl.com, or call (806) 775-2509 to reach the 24-hour Emergency Operations Center.
SPEC is also reporting outages in Shallowater, and scattered across their service area.
You can view the latest SPEC outages here: https://www.spec.coop/content/report-outage
