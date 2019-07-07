Power outages reported over wide area of South Lubbock

By KCBD Digital | July 6, 2019 at 10:24 PM CDT - Updated July 6 at 10:56 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LP&L is reporting power outages all over South Lubbock as storms continue with frequent thunder and lightning strikes.

The outage map reports more than 300 customers affected by a dozen different outages as of 10:50 p.m.

You can keep up with the current outages here: https://electricoutage.ci.lubbock.tx.us/gridvu/

If your power is out, email or text lightsout@lpandl.com, or call (806) 775-2509 to reach the 24-hour Emergency Operations Center.

SPEC is also reporting outages in Shallowater, and scattered across their service area.

Update 10:25 p.m. - We have a few scattered outages across our area in addition to the Shallowater outage. Crews are...

You can view the latest SPEC outages here: https://www.spec.coop/content/report-outage

