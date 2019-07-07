Scattered thunderstorms continue overnight, locally heavy rainfall and flooding possible

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain chances continue Saturday night as a weak frontal boundary invades the area.
Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall, hail, frequent lightning and strong wind gusts overnight tonight through Sunday morning.
Flooding has been observed across the city of Lubbock and other areas have also experienced heavy downpours Saturday evening.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast overnight tonight.
An isolated severe thunderstorm or two can be expected with the stronger storms that develop.
The severe risk mainly applies to the risk for strong wind gusts over 60 mph. Some locations may also experience small hail.
Low temperatures fall into the 60’s with a few 70’s possible southeast of Lubbock.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast Sunday. Some of the storms could produce frequent lightning, wind gusts to 60 mph and small hail. Highs warm into the 80’s Sunday.
