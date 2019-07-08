ABC Pro Rodeo to announce new temporary location

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The ABC Pro Rodeo has announced a press conference where they will unveil the new temporary location for the rodeo.
The press conference will be held Tuesday, July 9, at 3 P.M., at the Talkington Boys and Girls Club at 2603 Kewanee Avenue. The location will be revealed, alongside a donation to the Boys and Girls Club.
A release from the ABC Pro Rodeo states, “AMBUCS, volunteers, and members are thankful for the opportunity to have hosted this event there (The since-demolished Municipal Coliseum) for decades but are looking forward to new opportunities in our new location. With a chosen temporary home for the ABC Pro Rodeo, the AMBUCS mission will remain to always serve the Lubbock Boys and Girls club and other local charities.”
For the 77th consecutive year, a donation will be made to the Lubbock Boys and Girls Club. Over $1.5 million has been donated to Lubbock charities through funds generated by the ABC Pro Rodeo, according to the release.
Leaders of The ABC Rodeo and AMBUCS will be on site to answer any questions.
The ABC Pro Rodeo, widely considered one of the most significant western sporting events in the country, will be held on April 2,3, and 4, of 2020.
