Crime Stoppers search for three Plainview shoplifters

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - The Plainview/Hale County Crime Stoppers are looking for three people who treated themselves to new clothing last month.
The issue is that they didn’t pay.
The three were spotted on store surveillance cameras on June 21 loading up items into their arms at the Factory Connection, located in the 1600 block of North I-27 service road near the Plainview Walmart store.
The two women left the store with the stolen clothes, getting into a tan colored Honda CRV.
Plainview/Hale County Crime Stoppers will pay up to $250 for information that will help catch the three.
You can also call in an anonymous tip at (806) 293-TIPS.
