Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, two people are behind bars after a home invasion this weekend in which one man was murdered.
- Lubbock police report 49-year-old Robert Dendy was more than likely targeted when the two young men attempted to break into his home on Saturday near the 4700 block of Auburn Street.
- By Sunday police had arrested 20-year-old Kyi Baker and a 14-year-old boy; both are suspected of killing Dendy and have been charged with murder.
- Read more about the weekend incident here: Man killed after interrupting Saturday night home invasion, 2 in custody
Two major earthquakes in Southern California have put people on high alert and have the state’s governor looking for advanced alert systems.
- California’s governor, Gavin Newsom, said government should strengthen alert system and building codes for the safety of all residents.
- One of the major earthquakes, which happened on Friday, was the largest in state within the last 20 years. That was a recorded 7.1 magnitude quake.
- Read more from the Associated Press here: California governor says earthquakes are a ‘wakeup call’
The United States Women’s National Soccer team is, once again, world champions after beating the Netherlands 2-0 on Sunday.
- This wins also continues the team’s 12-game world cup winning streak record, that dates back to 2015.
- Read more from the Associated Press here: US wins 4th World Cup title, 2nd in a row, beats Dutch 2-0
Heavy rains flooded parts of the South Plains this weekend.
- The highest recorded accumulation was in Amherst, where 7.42 inches were recorded. The lowest amount this weekend was from Welch and O’Donnell where about .01 inches was recorded.
- The Lubbock airport also recorded a record-breaking 3.98 inches in one day.
- Overall Lubbock topped out at 4 inches this weekend.
Don’t forget to enter yourself into the drawing for a FREE Daybreak Today coffee mug. Details can be found here: Daybreak Today Coffee Mug Giveaway
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Ana Orsini, at the News Now desk, with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.